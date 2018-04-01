First Steps Changes Take Effect

First Steps provides several services for children from birth to age three with developmental and physical disabilities, including Down Syndrome and vision or hearing problems. Melodie Friedebach is in charge of the division of the education department responsible for First Steps. She says the ten field offices will have clearer responsibilities, including verifying who belongs in the program. She says that in the past, health care providers gave the services and then approved them. Last year, the Legislature began requiring insurance providers, Medicaid or the families to pay some of the First Steps costs.