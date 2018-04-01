First Steps Program Praised

JEFFERSON CITY - A state program that provides therapy and other services for developmentally disabled children is getting favorable reviews a year after lawmakers rescued it. The First Steps program is aimed at helping children younger than 3, regardless of income level. After Gov. Blunt proposed eliminating the program in his 2005 budget, the Missouri Legislature instead overhauled it. The changes included requiring some families to pay a fee for services, requiring private insurers to cover the therapy for their clients and consolidating some management duties. The program currently serves roughly 3,500 families with more than half owing no fee because they're eligible for Medicaid. The rest pay fees ranging from $500 to $100 a month.