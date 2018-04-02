First Test of St. Louis Co. Sirens is Monday

CLAYTON (AP) - St. Louis County is ready to test its new $7 million warning siren system.

KMOX Radio says the county will test the new system at 11 a.m. Monday. The county's emergency operations center will monitor closely to make sure the 180 speakers work

properly. Spokesman David Wrone says the system should cover nearly 100 percent of county residents. Before the upgrade, parts of southern and western St. Louis County lacked coverage from the system originally installed in the 1960s.