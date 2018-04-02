Fisher Captains Missouri Offensive Line

COLUMBIA - Former Missouri Assistant Dave Christensen gets the credit for recruiting Florida native Elvis Fisher to Missouri. The St. Petersburg native now captains the Tigers offensive line.

"He's a guy that looks like he's 35, and he's just a Senior," said Josh Henson, Missouri Offensive Line Coach.

"You want me to tell you how old I really am or how old everyone thinks I am? I'm 22 years old...I look 43," said Fisher.

The Florida native can handle the heat but it's not the Missouri summer's that attracted him to Columbia.

"I came up here and on my first official vist it was the first time I'd seen snow," said Fisher, "I was 18 years old."

He's seen plenty since. Fisher plays left tackle, his job is to protect the Quarterback's blindside.

"Have him protecting my backside is good," Quarterback James Franklin said. "We go out fishing and we'll talk about it. He's like "James, I'm going to do my best not to get you killed this year, but I'm just saying if I get you killed you can't get mad at me."

Fisher said, "I'm not thinking I want to protect him so we can make 80 yard touchdowns. I'm not thinking oh my gosh what if he gets hit. I'm thinking I want to do my best so we can score."

In practice, Fisher faces one of the best pass rushers in the Big 12 but even Brad Madison has trouble catching a quarterback when Fisher is in the way.

"He's as good as anyone I'm going to face all year. It's one thing that's going to help me. Going into the game I know that there's a pretty good chance the guy I'm facing isn't going to be as good as Elvis," Madison said.

When you're an offensive lineman you want to remain anonymous and Elvis FIsher's pretty good at it. Maybe that explains why his name is spelled wrong the board. There's no C in the middle.

"I've had to deal with that all my life," said Fisher. "I say sound it out...does it sound like you spell Fisher with a C?"

This season Fisher does have a C as in captain, one of four on the team.

"He is an encouraging guy. I noticed even today when we were conditioning at the end of practice one of the freshmen was having a little trouble and got called back. He jumped in beside him and said c'mon let's go," said Coach Henson.

Fisher said, "I hate to see that if one person is struggling... I hate to see them fail and not come through the line. I try to push everyone to finish, make their time so we don't have to run again. So we all don't have to run again."

When Fisher was a sophomore in high school his mom Louise died from breast cancer. He says she still plays a role in his life.

"I just made me appreciate life more. Everything I do I always think of her. I always say a prayer for her before every game when I go down in the end zone. I always tell her I love her, I'm here for her and I'm doing everything for her," Fisher said.