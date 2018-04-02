Fisher Endures to Achieve Victory

One day before the two biggest games of his life, Fisher was in the hospital with the flu. Harrisburg's star senior then suffered a leg injury the very next day. Entering Friday's Class 2 Championship game, he was anything but 100%.

"I don't think the sickness affected it as much as my leg injury did. I didn't feel I could get off the floor as well or have that explosiveness," Fisher explained.

The Bulldogs' title hopes rested on Fisher's leg and arms. In a game that went down to the final shot, Fisher hit the most critical one.

"We knew when we got down to crunch time, we were gonna put the ball in the hand of our best shooter and he went to work on them a little bit. He hit a tremendous three point shot and I'm just glad he's on our side," said Harrisburg head coach Steve Combs.

Fisher finished the game with 20 points, falling just short of 2000 for his stellar career.