Fisher Finalizes Rams Coaching Staff

ST. LOUIS -- Rams Head Coach Jeff Fisher announced Tuesday that his 20-member coaching staff is complete. Fisher previously announced Assistant Head Coach Dave McGinnis and Offensive Coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

Joining the coordinators is John Fassel, who will oversee the Rams special teams. Fassel spent the previous three seasons as the special teams coordinator with the Oakland Raiders and has also coached with the Baltimore Ravens. Paul Boudreau, Jr. will serve as assistant special teams coach.

Fisher's offensive staff will consist of Rob Boras (tight ends), Paul Boudreau, Sr. (offensive line), Frank Cignetti (quarterbacks), Andy Dickerson (assistant offensive line), Ray Sherman (wide receivers), Ben Sirmans (running backs) and Andy Sugarman (offensive quality control).

Making up the defensive staff are Joe Bowden (assistant linebackers), Chuck Cecil (secondary), Brandon Fisher (assistant secondary), Clyde Simmons (assistant defensive line), Mike Waufle (defensive line), Blake Williams (linebackers) and Dennard Wilson (defensive quality control).

Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Rock Gullickson returns for a fourth season with the Rams, and Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach Adam Bailey enters his third season with the club.