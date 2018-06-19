Fisher: NFL Suspension of Rams' Williams "Warranted"

ST. LOUIS - Rams defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is apologizing to the NFL, to St. Louis coach Jeff Fisher, the Rams organization and football fans in general for running a bounty pool while he was in New Orleans.

Williams was suspended indefinitely on Wednesday by the NFL, and the Rams say he'll be eligible for reinstatement after the season.

In a new statement, Williams does not argue with the terms of the suspension and says, "I accept full responsibility for my actions."

Williams says he will cooperate with the league and its ongoing investigation, and said he'll serve as an advocate for player safety and sportsmanship.

Williams added that he'll do anything he can to earn back the respect he has lost. He also says he wants to return to coaching.

St. Louis Rams coach Jeff Fisher says he feels the indefinite suspension of defensive coordinator Gregg Williams was "warranted" for running a bounty pool in New Orleans.

At a news conference Wednesday, Fisher said he'd been unaware of the NFL investigation when he hired Williams in January.

Fisher says he'll probably use a committee of coaches to replace the assistant coach. Fisher is a former defensive coordinator and has two others with experience at that position on his staff, assistant head coach Dave McGinnis and defensive backs coach Chuck Cecil.

Fisher added that he is the originator of the defensive playbook the Rams have developed.