Fisher, Rams Dealing with 5-Game Winless Stretch

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Rams are struggling through a five-game winless stretch. Coach Jeff Fisher reminded one of the NFL's youngest rosters on Monday that with more consistency, and perhaps a turnover or two, the tide will turn.

Also, how easily chances at a victory can slip away.

Fisher was critical of some officiating calls in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the New York Jets, notably a holding penalty that nullified rookie Chris Givens' 98-yard kickoff return near the end of the half that would have given the Rams a 14-13 lead.

He added that rookie Rodney McLeod, whose technique was fine except for a prolonged tug of the jersey, could have given officials no reason to target him.

Fisher said he probably should have given the ball more to Steven Jackson, who averaged 6.2 yards on 13 carries for St. Louis (3-6-1).

The St. Louis Rams will activate center Scott Wells, out since the opener with a broken bone in his left foot, with hopes of having him in the lineup this week at Arizona.

Wells, among the team's top offseason free agent pickups, is the Rams' "marquee" injured reserve player eligible to return in Week 9. He missed the first two preseason games rehabbing from right knee surgery and broke his foot in the first half of the opening loss at Detroit.

Wells' return would allow the Rams (3-6-1) to move Robert Turner, who has played well as the stand-in at center, to guard. Coach Jeff Fisher said Wells took all the scout team snaps in practice Friday and did fine.

Linebacker Mario Haggan had his right elbow in a sling earlier Monday but Fisher wasn't counting him out.