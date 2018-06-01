Fisher, Rams Rebuilding with Youth

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- There are 17 rookies on the St. Louis Rams' opening day roster, seven more players age 24 or younger and 31 in all on the 53-man roster who were not with the franchise last season.

It's the youngest team in the NFL, average age under 26. A lot of kids to corral for new coach Jeff Fisher to corral.

Fisher and new general manager Les Snead are prepared to live with the mistakes. The new regime has embraced an overhaul that has so much turnover that the so-called crusty veteran has become an endangered species, with just five players over the age of 30.