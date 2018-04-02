Fisher: Second quarter doomed Rams in Miami loss

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Rams finished with 462 yards at Miami. But they didn't get enough points with all that offense, made too many errors and now they're back at .500.

Coach Jeff Fisher mentioned numerous breakdowns in the second quarter as the biggest reason the Dolphins won 17-14.

The Rams (3-3) had six of their 16 double-digit offensive gains in the second quarter, but didn't score while giving up a 6-0 lead and trailing 10-6 at the half.

They were whistled for seven penalties in the quarter on top of mistakes by rookie cornerback Janoris Jenkins and special teams captain Brit Miller that handed the Dolphins those 10 points.

Jenkins guessed wrong on a short pattern and was badly beaten by Marlon Moore on a 29-yard touchdown pass that put the Dolphins ahead.

After Craig Dahl was penalized for illegal use of hands on the extra point, Miller fielded a short kick and fumbled it at the 25, leading to a field goal four plays later.