Fisher switches QBs, Hill to start against Broncos

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Rams coach Jeff Fisher has benched struggling quarterback Austin Davis and will go back to veteran Shaun Hill for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

Fisher said Monday that he was sticking with Davis, who made his NFL debut earlier this season after Hill was sidelined with an injury. Fisher had said Davis was the starting quarterback for the rest of the season.

The team confirmed the switch before practice Wednesday. The story was first reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Hill began the season as the replacement for Sam Bradford, who was sidelined for the second straight year with a knee injury. However, Hill injured his thigh in the opener.

Davis had two interceptions and lost a fumble in the fourth quarter in Sunday's 31-14 loss at Arizona. The Rams had led 14-10 entering the quarter.