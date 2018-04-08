Fisherman Finds Body

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KNOB LICK (AP) - Authorities believe they have found the body of a Knob Lick man who has been missing for two months. The body was discovered yesterday in a lake at the SF Boy Scout Ranch. A week-long search for 57-year-old Larry Duvall in November that included the ranch came up empty. A fisherman on the 200 acre lake found the body floating in the water. An official with the Boy Scouts of America said there were no Scouts present at the camp when the body was discovered. Duvall's family members said he was mentally disabled and unable to care for himself.