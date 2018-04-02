Fishing for Fun

"I was born and raised up in the Mark Twain Lake basin," he said. "We always have a ball doing it. We catch the two biggest fish of the day and pull them up."

Carpenter concentrates on crappie which, along with blue gill and catfish, fill Callaway County lakes.

And, while he's catching crappie, groups like Little Dixie Bass Club are reeling in bass.

"We fish for largemouth basses," said club member Chad Davisson, "and also some lakes that we fish have smallmouth and spotted basses. But, it's mainly largemouth."

Like most competitive anglers, the club's policy is catch and release.

"It definitely makes a huge impact by letting them go, versus to keep them, because there's so much fishing pressure out there," said Davisson. "If you didn't release them, it would really hurt the resource."

According to Carpenter, it's not about your fishing rod or boat. It's about fun on the water, even if it takes some magic dust.

"What it does," he explained,"is you sprinkling it over the water, and you place your bait in the middle of it, and you say a few magic words, and a few motions and whatever, and it'll drop down there and it excites the fish."

Whether it's magic, luck or skill, it seems to work for Carpenter.