Five Arrested in Weekend Shooting, One Remains at Large

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police arrested five suspects within 24 hours between Monday and Tuesday, and one suspect remains at large in connection with a Friday night shooting.

Police arrested 17-year-old Javier Morris, 24-year-old Dennis Summers, 20-year-old Onterion Sullivan, 18-year-old Keiondrey Morris and an unnamed 16-year-old male. All suspects were arrested for first degree assault and armed criminal action. Police said the suspects are all from Jefferson City.

Police said one more suspect, 17-year-old Kaleb Gilpin, pictured, is still at large and is wanted for first degree assault and armed criminal action.

Jefferson City Police said they were called to the 400 block of East Dunklin on Friday for multiple shots fired into a residence. Officers said they found a 33-year-old man had been shot through his torso while inside the residence.

Anyone with any information on Gilpin's whereabouts is urged to contact the Jefferson City Police Department at 573-634-6400 or CrimeStoppers at 659-TIPS.

Police said Gilpin may be armed and should not be approached.