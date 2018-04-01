Five Charged in New Franklin Scam

Attorney General Jay Nixon said Friday consumer fraud charges are filed in Cooper and Howard counties against employees and associates of MJL Cattle Company of New Franklin. Nixon said the company promised healthy, high-quality cattle in newspaper and online advertisements. Instead, the buyers received skinnier and unhealthy herds and different breeds than expected. Many of the cattle were falsely advertised as pregnant, which would fetch a higher price. The attorney general also filed a civil lawsuit today asking MJL owner Mitchell Leonard and the other five defendants to pay full restitution to the farmers who lost money.