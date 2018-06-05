Five charged in the death of Carl Debrodie

COLUMBIA - Tuesday morning five defendants were charged with criminal offenses related to the death of a developmentally disabled Fulton man, Carl Debrodie.

Sherry K. Paulo, 53, Anthony R. Flores, 58, Anthony R.K. Flores, 32, Shaina Osborne, 29, and Mary K. Paulo, 34, all of Fulton were indicted for several offenses.

Sherry Paulo and Anthony R. Flores have been indicted with five counts:

Class D felony of client neglect

Class C felony of involuntary manslaughter in the first degree

Class D felony of abandonment of a corpse

Class A misdemeanor of making a false report of a missing person

Anthony R.K. Flores has been indicted with two counts:

Class A misdemeanor of making a false report of a missing person

Osborne and Mary K. Paulo have been indicted with one count of class A misdemeanor of making false reports of a missing person.

All five defendants were taken into custody by the Fulton Police Department early Tuesday morning.

"After the indictments were issued in March, they remained under seal at the request of Callaway County Prosecuting Attorney (Christopher D. Wilson). I (Wilson) made the decision to keep the indictments sealed until (Christopher D. Wilson) was fully satisfied that proceeding with the state criminal charges would have no negative impact on the federal investigation and/or potential prosecution of federal criminal charges," wrote the Callaway County Prosecuting Attorney.

The statement said, "the Missouri Attorney General will serve as special prosecutor to review the investigation with respect to the actions of the Callaway County Public administrator and any employee in that office."

[Editor's note: This is a developing story. KOMU 8 News will continue to update it as more information becomes available.]