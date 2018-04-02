Five Homes Burglarized in North Columbia

Five different residences were burglarized in the same area north of Columbia this week and Boone County sheriff's deputies believe three black males driving a stolen vehicle are responsible.

Yesterday (10/13/11) deputies responded to the 900 block of Obermiller Road after a resident returning home confronted three black males in their early twenties wearing blue jeans and white T-shirts.

One of the suspects was described as having a dread locks hair style and another was wearing a "doo-rag". The suspects fled the residence but left a gray 2002 Oldsmobile Alero reported stolen from Springfield, Mo., in the victim's driveway. A K9 officer and other deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects. Nothing was reported stolen in this burglary.

On 10/12/11 money, checks and two flat screen TVs were stolen from a residence in the 4700 block of Roemer Road. A day earlier, two long guns were stolen from a home in the 8000 block of Route VV and TVs and a laptop computer were stolen from a residence in the 3500 block of Oakland Church Road. Also, that same day burglars kicked open a door at a home in the 6500 block of North Creasy Springs but fled after activating an alarm system.

Anyone with information about these burglaries is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS (8477). All calls are held in strict confidence and you don't have to give your name to collect a reward.