Five Injured in Greene County Crash

GREENE COUNTY - Rescue workers airlifted Ronald Anderson, 27, of Springfield to St. John's Hospital after an accident at Farm Road 102. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Anderson's vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck a bridge about two miles north of Springfield.

The vehicle's four additional occupants also suffered serious injuries. No one in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.