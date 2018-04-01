Five injured in head-on collision in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Five people were injured in a head-on collision around 2 a.m. Monday.

The Missouri Highway State Patrol reports James Martin-Lucas, 20, and James Volkerding, 35, were navigating a curve when Martin-Lucas traveled into the oncoming lane, resulting in a head-on collision. It happened on Highway 94 near County Road 466, which is southeast of Fulton near the Missouri River.

There were three passengers involved in the collision, two passengers in Volkerding's car and one in Martin-Lucas'.

Martin-Lucas was airlifted to University Hospital; all others were transported to the same hospital by ambulance.