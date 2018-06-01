Five Killed in Mobile Home Fire

TIFFIN, Ohio - Police say a mobile home fire has killed five children and an adult in northwest Ohio.

Tiffin police say in a news release that the fire was reported shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday in a mobile home park. Police say the mobile home was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived at the Highland Trailer Park in the city southeast of Toledo.

Fire crews pulled a man and five small children from the mobile home. They were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are trying to identify the victims and Tiffin fire officials are working with the State Fire Marshal's Office to determine the cause.

Names will be released after family is notified.