Five Missouri Golfers Earn Academic All-Big 12 Honors

COLUMBIA - The Missouri golf teams have proven to be bigger contenders for the Big 12 Championships than their tournament seed let on. The Missouri Women faced nationally-ranked Texas and Texas A&M at Old Hawthorne and finished in an impressive third-place. The Missouri men were consist in Hutchinson, Kansas and solidified their national ranking. On Wednesday, five Tigers were selected to be a part of the 2011 Academic All-Big 12 Golf Teams which recognize student-athletes for their excellence in the classroom.

Student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher, have participated in 60% of their team's scheduled games and be nominated by the director of student-athlete support services. Both freshman and transfer students in their first year of academic play are not eligible for this award. First team members consist of those who have maintained a GPA of 3.20 or better GPA while second team members must have a GPA of 3.00 to 3.19.

Tigers Lindsay Burry, Stuart Ballingal and Nick Wilson were selected to represent Missouri on the first team while Marissa Cook and Will Harrold were selected for the second team.