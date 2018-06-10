Five Mizzou Wrestlers Named to Academic All-Big 12 Team

COLUMBIA -- The Big 12 Conference has named 20 student-athletes to the 2012 Academic All-Big 12 Wrestling Team, as announced by the league office on Wednesday afternoon. Missouri tied for the second-most selections with five - one first team and four second team.

Junior Nathan McCormick was named to the first team for the third consecutive year. The Leawood, Kan., native is majoring in business. Second team selections include senior Dorian Henderson, redshirt freshman Drake Houdashelt, junior Nicholas Hucke and sophomore Alan Waters. It is the second career honor for Henderson and the first time Houdashelt, Hucke and Waters have been recognized.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.