Five MVC Wrestlers Earn Academic Honors

MARSHALL, MO -- Five Missouri Valley College men's wrestling student-athletes have earned all-academic awards from the NAIA and the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA). The Viking wrestling team ranked tenth in the NWCA All-Academic NAIA Wrestling Poll with a team GPA of 3.11.



Those honored include Senior Gian Traverso who is majoring in hospitality services, Senior James Alter who is majoring in elementary education, Freshman Todd Brackett who is majoring in biology, Freshman Jake Ekster who majoring in biology, and Senior Carl Lawrence who is majoring in physical science.



The five student-athletes receiving all-academic awards from the NAIA/NWCA totals the second highest team total, trailing only Grand View University which had seven members recognized.



To be eligible for this recognition individuals had to qualify for the National tournament and have a minimum 3.25 GPA or be an all-American with at least a 3.0 GPA.



The Vikings finished their 2012-2013 season with an eighth place finish at the NAIA National Wrestling Championship held in March in Des Moines, Iowa.