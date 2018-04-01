Five People in Custody for Burglary Involvement

COLUMBIA - Police have five people in custody for their alleged involvement in a burglary on December 10th. Police say five men were watching television when the intruders broke in, demanding money. Police say that Manuel Garcia-Lopez threatened the men with a handgun while kimberly cook watched on.

Police also arrested Hans Killebrewm, who they say used a baseball bat to threaten the victims and Michael Toole. Justina Valente-Chula drove the car the suspects used to get to the victims' home.