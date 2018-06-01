Five sex offenders living illegally next to Columbia schools

3 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, July 17 2014 Jul 17, 2014 Thursday, July 17, 2014 6:09:00 PM CDT July 17, 2014 in News
By: Bell Johnson, Shelby Mann and Lauren Slome, KOMU 8 Contributors
loading

COLUMBIA - There are 300 convicted sex offenders living in Boone County. The majority of them live there legally, but five who are living illegally next to schools have slipped through the cracks due to what the Boone County Sheriff's Department calls a "miscommunication."

The five offenders are living illegally close to Blue Ridge Elementary School in northeast Columbia, West Middle School in west Columbia, and Down to Earth Preschool in south Columbia.

Sex offenders are required to report their addresses to the Boone County Sheriff's Department, which is responsible for tracking them. That department publishes those addresses in an online, public database.

But officials at the sheriff's department didn't know about the five offenders until KOMU 8 analyzed the publicly available data and brought it to the department's attention. Detective and Sex Offender Coordinator Jessica Jameson said the department is doing its best with a limited staff.

"We really try to do the best we can, but our best isn't always good enough," Jameson said.



Registered sex offenders convicted after 2004 in Missouri or after 2008 in another state are not allowed to live within 1,000 feet of a school or daycare under Boone County's interpretation of a federal law. But all have to register a minimum twice a year, or every 90 days in the case of a child sex offender.

In Boone County, the process of keeping track of where sex offenders live is mainly handled by the sheriff's Geographic Information System, or GIS, section. The sheriff's office uses computer mapping to find where offenders live in relation to schools.

But until about six months ago, the system measured from the center of the properties instead of measuring from property line to property line.

Some school grounds are so large that measuring from the center of the school out 1,000 feet doesn't even make it off the property.

"We had conveyed to GIS how we needed it and we just assumed that's how it was, and it was just a miscommunication between the two," Jameson said. "It wasn't malicious in how we were doing it in giving anyone a break. It was generally a miscommunication between people."

Though the system was corrected to measure from property line to property line, it still does not automatically inform officers if an offender is living too close. Deputies have to check each address individually to verify the information. But there are only two people monitoring the locations of 300 sex offenders. There hasn't been time to go back and check each individual since the measurements were redone.

"Some of them we just haven't caught, and it's not, I mean we just haven't caught them," Jameson said.

Columbia Public School District Community Relations Director, Michelle Baumstark, said the school district doesn't track sex offenders' locations.

"The law says what it says," Baumstark said. "So we rely on local law enforcement to make sure that that law is being upheld."

Schools depend on law enforcement for information on sex offenders.

Kevin Robertson is the superintendent for Hallsville Public School District. He said the schools cannot do much more than what they are already doing.

"We rely on law enforcement to do their job, too, and so those folks, the offenders, are required to register with the county," Robertson said. "And then, law enforcement is required to check up on that and make sure they're following those laws. We all kind of work together and hope that everybody does what they are supposed to do."

The Boone County Sheriff's Department is looking into the situation and says the five offenders will be notified if they have to move.

 

More News

Grid
List

Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
Local advocacy group continues the fight against gun violence
COLUMBIA - Advocates are vowing to take a stand on gun violence, and promote gun safety to their communities. ... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 7:42:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Expert predicts less dramatic administration with Mike Parson as governor
Expert predicts less dramatic administration with Mike Parson as governor
JEFFERSON CITY – A political observer at MU says Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, and the General Assembly, are likely to... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 3:12:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Missouri prepares for new governor
Missouri prepares for new governor
JEFFERSON CITY - Lt. Gov. Mike Parson will be sworn in as the new Governor of Missouri at 5:30 p.m.... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 Friday, June 01, 2018 2:49:00 AM CDT June 01, 2018 in News

Police protection returns to New Bloomfield
Police protection returns to New Bloomfield
NEW BLOOMFIELD - The New Bloomfield Board of Alderman passed an ordinance Thursday night to allow Holts Summit to provide... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:29:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Ameren to lower rate for natural gas
Ameren to lower rate for natural gas
COLUMBIA- Ameren customers in mid-Missouri will soon see lower natural gas prices. The energy company is changing its natural gas... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 8:26:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring month and April is known as a rainy month. Recall the saying,... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 5:20:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in Weather

Law firm requests pardon before Greitens' resignation
Law firm requests pardon before Greitens' resignation
COLUMBIA - Bukowsky Law Firm has one last request for Gov. Eric Greitens during his final hours in office. The... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:50:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

New details in DeBrodie's death raise questions about lack of charges
New details in DeBrodie's death raise questions about lack of charges
FULTON – After the release of new documents related to Carl DeBrodie’s death, many people are asking why no one... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:33:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Judge orders Greitens, staff to give Confide information, devices
UPDATE: Judge orders Greitens, staff to give Confide information, devices
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge issued an order Thursday calling for Gov. Eric Greitens and his staff to... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 2:11:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Teenager arrested for shooting that caused school lockdowns
UPDATE: Teenager arrested for shooting that caused school lockdowns
JEFFERSON CITY - Police arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting which led to a lockdown of several Jefferson... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 1:52:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

2017 Vehicle Stops Report data draw concerns of racial profiling in Columbia
2017 Vehicle Stops Report data draw concerns of racial profiling in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia released a portion of the data from the 2017 Vehicle Stops Report about the... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 1:30:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man arrested for waving sword at people
Jefferson City man arrested for waving sword at people
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors charged a man on Wednesday with unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest after he... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 12:18:42 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Boone County K9 dies during training exercise
Boone County K9 dies during training exercise
COLUMBIA - One of the K9 dogs serving the Boone County Sheriff's Department died during a training exercise Wednesday. ... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 12:10:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

State auditor to begin closeout audit of Greitens' administration
State auditor to begin closeout audit of Greitens' administration
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced her office will conduct audits of Gov. Eric Greitens and Lt.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 11:28:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

University student's death was suicide; roommate takes plea
University student's death was suicide; roommate takes plea
COLUMBIA (AP) — A former roommate of a University of Missouri student who committed suicide has pleaded guilty to... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 7:04:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

St. Louis woman dead after van accident in Phelps County
St. Louis woman dead after van accident in Phelps County
COLUMBIA - A single-car accident in Phelps County claimed the life of a St. Louis woman and injured a man,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 4:56:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Governor's resignation leaves many Missourians talking
Governor's resignation leaves many Missourians talking
COLUMBIA- Governor Eric Greitens resigned Tuesday afternoon sending a shockwave throughout all of Missouri. One Columbia man didn’t believe the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:24:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News

Macon childcare facility seeks stability with fundraising
Macon childcare facility seeks stability with fundraising
MACON - After more than a month of fundraising, the Community Child Development Center (CCDC) is still below its goal... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 2:17:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 91°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1pm 91°
2pm 93°
3pm 94°
4pm 93°