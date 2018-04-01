Fix the Six Leader Hopeful Legislation Passes

JEFFERSON CITY - With three weeks to go in the legislative session, some Missouri business leaders remained hopeful Monday some business reform legislation would still pass. They are outlining specific legislative priorities in the "Fix The Six" campaign.

Karen Buschmann, the vice president of communication for the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, said the group is confident legislators will pass the six pieces of legislation regarding state business regulations.

Buschmann also said the campaign has widespread support from Republicans, and that Democrats are mixed regarding the campaign. A representative for Missouri Democrats did not immediately return KOMU's phone call.

Here are the campaign points...

- Employment Law Reform

- Workers' compensation Reform

- Franchise Tax Cap

- Minimum Wage Escalator Elimination

- Tort Reform

- Unemployment Insurance Reform

The state house and senate already passed legislation on employment law reform and the repealing of the franchise tax cap.