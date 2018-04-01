Fixer Upper in New Franklin

The Thomas Hickman house is the second oldest brick home west of the Mississippi. With federal funds on the way, this New Franklin home will be around for years to come.

The historical society has been a key to wanting to get this done for many years. Due to decay, the inside has not been open to the public in recent years.

The Hickman house is close to 190 years old. In time the house has started to decay, even crack in the outside walls. With the renovations, the house will be used as a visitor's center and museum with artifacts from the 1800's.

The directors of the nearby MU research center are also hoping the renovation will help boost tourism in Mid-Missouri.

"A tourism trail across the river hills. And I see the Hickman house as being one of the anchor points on that trail. And I think what we're going to end up seeing, if you will, a blossoming of the tourism industry there with Rocheport, Boonville, New Franklin, ect.," said Dr. Gene Garrett director of the Agroforestry Center.

Dr. Garrett and the other researchers will make sure that after the renovations the house will have a long future. Garrett hopes to have the renovations complete within two years.