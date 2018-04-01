Flags On Patriot Day

"Without a doubt, September 11, 2001 changed history, but in a way that few events throughout world history have been capable of doing. It changed the way that we think and feel. That day also gave us a chance to show a watching world that we are a great nation, and that our resolve is not easily shaken. On Patriot Day, let us offer our thanks to our Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines, remember the victims of September 11 and pray that God will continue to bless the United States," Blunt said.

Flags will remain at half-staff until dusk on Tuesday, September 11.