Flags to be lowered to honor northern Missouri firefighter

CHILLICOTHE (AP) — Gov. Jay Nixon has ordered flags to fly at half-staff in a northern Missouri county to remember a firefighter who died after responding to a fire.

The governor's office said in a news release that 53-year-old Edward A. Cosgrove Jr., of the Green Township Fire Protection District, died Sunday. Flags will be lowered in Livingston County on Thursday, when funeral services for Cosgrove are planned.

The St. Joseph News-Press reported that Cosgrove had a medical emergency while responding to reports of a camper trailer that had caught fire after a propane tank exploded inside. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office said in a media release that he was transported to a hospital in Chillicothe, where he later died.