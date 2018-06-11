Flat Branch Faces Cleaner Future

Now it's home to a clean stream and animals.

"It's going to be an exciting and beautiful place," said Mayor Darwin Hindman. "But it also, I think, is part of the key to the development of what we hope will become a major attraction center for downtown Columbia."

Now the site extends toward Elm Street. In the other direction, the creek runs underground beneath downtown Columbia.

"Maybe we'll unearth Flat Branch sometime in the future, further up in its reaches, and we'll have more of our beautiful creek exposed for people to enjoy," said the DNR's Chris Cady.

The Flat Branch Park's next phase should be done by next summer, including stream restoration and a bridge over the creek connecting the park with the Columbia Convention and Visitors' Bureau.