Flat Matt Lauer Draws Flack

This week you've been talking about illegal immigration and Matt Lauer's voice on our website. We received a few emails like this one in regards to his automatic voice on KOMU.com

A viewer named Sue wrote "The addition of Matt Lauer's walk-on to your web page has influenced me to change my home page to other than KOMU. I enjoy Matt on TV, but not on the web page. I find this animation terrifically intrusive and annoying."

"Some users suggested there might be better promotional options available to continue that promotion," said KOMU director of audience development Matt Garrett. "Station management reviewed that feedback, listened and decided, yeah, there was an alternative method and we decided to go in that direction."

So thanks to your feedback. No more Matt Lauer on the homepage.

And this comment was about a KOMU story last week on a routine traffic stop in Centralia that ignited a debate about illegal immigration.

Tiffany wrote, "I want to know why every time I see a story that has to do with illegal immigrants that there is always someone who is interviewed that says I can't work because they come here and take our jobs and they shouldn't be here? Why don't I ever see interviews with other people with different opinions (there are many of us out here)."

And Jere wrote, "The story last night started well, but in the end, it failed to inform and at worst it may even promote hate crimes by only focusing the attention on the "taking" of jobs by immigrants you are promoting attacks on foreigners--legal or otherwise. If the goal of your report was to help people understand the immigration issue, you failed. If you want to promote bar fights, maybe your reporting was right on. "

Journalism is a complicated process and we do value all of your opinions. If you'd like to comment about KOMU News, just go to and click on the Your View tab. Then watch Sunday nights as we report your view of the news. Also on KOMU.com on the "Your View" page, you can comment about community issues on the community bulletin boards.