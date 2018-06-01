Fleeing driver charged after deadly shootout

By: The Associated Press

STOCKTON (AP) - The driver of a car involved in a shootout that left a passenger and a southwest Missouri sheriff's deputy dead has been charged with two felonies.

KYTV reports 28-year-old Joshua Jay Brown, of El Dorado Springs, was charged Monday in Cedar County with drug possession and tampering with evidence. Online court records show Brown is jailed on $100,000 bond and does not have a lawyer.

Authorities say Brown sped off around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when Cedar County Deputy Matthew Chism tried to stop him for a traffic violation. Chism chased the vehicle through El Dorado Springs, where 28-year-old William Collins jumped out as the car drove away.

Chism and Collins fought before exchanging gunfire that killed both of them.

Investigators say Brown and Collins both had multiple prior convictions.