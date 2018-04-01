Flight Diverts to Small St. Louis Airport

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) - No one is hurt but there were tense moments after a Southwest Airlines jet was forced to land at Spirit of St. Louis Airport in suburban St. Louis.

Southwest Flight 3789 was carrying 130 passengers from Denver to St. Louis and was scheduled to land Sunday night at Lambert Airport. But because of bad weather, the pilot decided to land at Spirit, which is normally an airport for smaller planes.

Passengers were bused to Lambert from Spirit. No additional flights were diverted.