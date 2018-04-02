Floating Fake Checks at the Lake

"We have stores that have chains throughout the United States, and so what they do is, they purchase the items in our area, but they'll take them to another chain store and return them for cash," said Detective Arlyne Page.

Chains like Wal-Mart have become crime targets, but no business has reported the checks to police.

"The bank is actually the one that contacted us, to let us know we have these checks that are floating around," said Page. "We are not quite sure at this point why the store clerks did not contact us. Many of the clerks were aware that they were counterfeit."

The Osage Beach Public Safety Department said the counterfeit checks are for as much as $500, and officers anticipate another $10,000 in bad checks will show up.