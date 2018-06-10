Flock of Dead Birds Baffles Springfield Residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Springfield residents are baffled over dozens of dead birds found lying dead at a local intersection over the weekend.

The Springfield News-Leader reports 50 or more dead birds were first spotted Saturday on a 50-foot section of roadway and were still there Sunday.

Many of the birds were identified as starlings. One woman who lives near the intersection said she noticed them about 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service told local broadcasters there was no volatile weather that would have caused the mass kill.