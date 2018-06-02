Flood Concerns Wane in Northeast Missouri

HANNIBAL (AP) - As communities in northwest Missouri battle flooding along the Missouri River, their counterparts in northeast areas of the state are relaxing as the flood threat eases on the Mississippi River.



The Hannibal Courier-Post reports that street department personnel have removed flood gates that protect the city when the Mississippi River rises. The gates at two of the city's riverfront streets were installed May 27. The Mark Train Riverboat also has relocated to its normal place on the Hannibal riverfront, after being moved when rising waters cut off access to its typical spot.



But water levels are still rising along many parts of the Missouri River. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing larger-than-usual amounts of water from upstream dams because of heavy rain and melting snow to the northwest.