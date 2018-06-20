Flood Fills Corn Fields

Fortunately, the residents along the river near Highway 94 between Hermann and Jefferson City were not too affected by the floods. The places that did flood were just fields and the lowest areas along the route, b ut no one suffered any damage to their home or business structure. The flooding did leave one farmer, Charles Schmid, busy with trying to get rid of the water filling his corn fields. Schmid has seen this before.

"Of course in '93 and '95 it completely wiped us out, ya know like it did about everybody," said Schmid.

Schmid did not care for the news at the start of the week, thankfully the estimate was inaccurate.

"When they were predicting 34 feet, we just give up. I didn't even try to check the flood gates or anything," said Schmid.

But good for him, the river didn't get that high near Portland, only reaching approximately 29 feet. Some of the water still reached his fields though. Now he's pumping the water out three times a day to save the crop.

"This has happened a lot of times. Of course you kind of expect this when you farm down here in the bottom but you never like it," said Schmid.

Modot is also pumping down the road from him. They've been pumping water away from the road, day and night, since Wednesday morning, a nd they'll keep doing so for another few days.

For Schmid though it all comes back to the bottom line. "When you raise a crop it's usually better, but when you don't get one it's not good."



Schmid says he will get his crop in this year and be just fine as long as flood waters do not get worse.