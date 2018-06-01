Flood Repair Causes Road Closings

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Transportation Department says motorists should expect delays Wednesday on Interstate 44 in Laclede County.

One westbound lane is being closed to repair pavement damaged by recent flooding near the Gasconade River bridge in south-central Missouri, at mile marker 143.

The work was scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. and is expected to be completed by 4:30 p.m.