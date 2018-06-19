Flood Warning Continues for Moreau River

JEFFERSON CITY - The National Weather Service extended the flood warning for Moreau River near Jefferson City to Tuesday morning. At 8:30 a.m. Monday, the river was at 23.3 feet, which is a minor flood stage. Anything above 17 feet is considered flooding and 25 feet or above marks a moderate flood stage.

The flood stage increased 1.5 feet from Sunday night. The flood warning is due to the 1 to 1.25 inches of rain from Sunday.

Soil Science Associate Professor Randy Miles said the rainfall is good for the drought because it recharged the surface of the ground. But, more rain is needed to make a significant difference in the soil deep in the ground.

Miles said most of the rain received the past 24 hours ran off due to snow on the surface of the ground. He said the water accumulates in creeks and streams, like the Moreau River.