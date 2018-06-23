Flood Warning Continues in Cole County

JEFFERSON CITY - After heavy rainfalls this past weekend, flood waters have risen. The Moreau River was estimated at 22.8 feet, about six feet above the 17 foot flood stage. Cole County Public Works Director Larry Benz said the flood water did not do as much damage as he thought it would.

"The rain came slow enough that it didn't really do much washing or anything, it did cause flooding on the Moreau River but that was expected," said Benz.

Public Works opened roads all throughout Cole County Monday, but there are still five roads closed due to high flood waters. Benz said roads such as Waterford, Meadows Ford, Murphy Ford, Vaughan Ford and North Branch are still closed and should be avoided.

"With it being spring time everybody needs to be cognizant of the weather, when we do get heavy rains like this, everyone just needs to be careful driving especially at night time," said Benz.

Driver Jerry Propst said he is used to avoiding the flood water. "When it rains, it floods," said Propst. Propst lives on Vaughan Ford Road and is used to the street being closed because of flooding.

The river is expected to drop below food stage by Wednesday morning.