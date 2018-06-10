FLOOD WATCH: Emergency Measures Taken in Northwest Missouri

ROCK PORT, Mo. (AP) -- Helicopter crews have been dropping massive sandbags to help shore up a compromised levee along the Missouri River in northwest Missouri.

Rhonda Wiley, emergency management director for Atchison County, said Sunday that the helicopter crew planned to drop about a dozen 2,500-pound soybean bags filled with sand on the levee for workers to use to reinforce the levee.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported Sunday that the levee had breached. Wiley said the break was not very big, and so far did not pose an immediate threat.

The levee is in the far northwest corner of Missouri near the town of Hamburg, Iowa, and is in the federal program but maintained locally.

Wiley said a few Atchison County homes are also being evacuated from McKissick's Island, near the levee.