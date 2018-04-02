FLOOD WATCH: Levee in Northwest Missouri Weakens

ROCK PORT, Mo. (AP) -- A levee along the Missouri River in northwest Missouri has weakened, and Atchison County officials have advised a few area homes to evacuate.

Rhonda Wiley, emergency management director for Atchison County, said a "trickle" of water has been running through the levee south of the Iowa border since Saturday night.

Area residents have been told to leave as a precaution, but she said it's not a life-threatening situation at this time.

Another nearby levee had a similar break Saturday, but Wiley said crews were able to repair it. She said levees along the river have been weakened by the river's recent high water levels.

The Army Corps of Engineers has been releasing large amounts of water from upstream reservoirs to deal with steady spring rain and runoff from heavy snowpack.