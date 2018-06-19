Flooded Roads Still Closed in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY - Roads remained flooded in Monroe County Friday because of heavy rains earlier this week.

In Paris, water flooded over Main Street Friday morning. MoDOT crews placed a sign warning drivers about water over the road. As of Friday afternoon, the street was still open, but not all flooded roads remained open. Water completely covers County Road 208, leaving it impassable for drivers.

MoDOT lists these safety precautions to take when areas flood:

- Be aware of barriers. Do not drive around them into water. Find a detour.

- Do not walk or wade out in moving water. Six inches of moving water can cause a fall.

- Do not drive into flooded areas. Vehicles can be quickly swept away. Six inches can reach the bottom of most passenger cars. This will cause a loss of control and the car could stall.

- A foot of water will float many vehicles. Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles, including sport utility vehicles, 4-wheel drive vehicles and pick-ups