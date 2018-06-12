Flooding along Missouri River spurs trouble on Memorial Day Weekend

BOONE COUNTY - Flooding along the banks of the Missouri River caused a change of plans for some Mid-Missouri residents this Memorial Day Weekend.

Gov. Jay Nixon declared Friday a state of emergency in anticipation of severe storm warnings. His main concern is flooding along the Missouri River.

On Sunday, the Missouri Department of Transportation reported road closures in both Johnson and Saline counties. The agency did not mention closures due to flooding along the Missouri.

Yet, Easley River Road on the way to Cooper's Landing was impassable Sunday due to high waters and debris.

Water gets in the way

Roger Giles moors his boat at the Cooper's Landing dock. After the recent rains, the dock is now entirely under water.

"When it hits your docks and your boats that's when the damage happens. That's why we parked the boat across the river," said Giles.

Brandon Hofherr, a Columbia resident, was on her way to a friend's concert held at Cooper's Landing when the flooding forced her to turn her vehicle around. Instead she used the Katy Trail for bikers to arrive at her destination.

"I feel like this happens fairly often by the river. This is the first time though that I haven't been able to get through," said Hofherr.

For information on road closures visit the Missouri Department of Transportation's traveler information map.