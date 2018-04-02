Flooding Blocks Nebraska Travelers from Buying Fireworks

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) -- Business may be booming even louder at some Nebraska fireworks stands this Fourth of July because road and bridge closure are blocking many of the ways to Missouri.

Some people in southeast Nebraska make an annual early summer trip to Rock Port, Mo., for low-priced fireworks and some items forbidden in Nebraska and other states.

But the Missouri River flooding has made the trip an adventure in detours. Interstate 29 is shut down in the area, and every bridge across the river is closed from St. Joseph, Mo., to Omaha.

Brice Ball, a salesman with Liberty Fireworks at the Rock Port interchange on I-29, told the Lincoln Journal Star that business has been slow. He doesn't expect it perk up before the holiday.