Flooding Causes Problems for Drivers

NEW FRANKLIN - Dozens of roads in Macon, Howard and Boone counties were closed due to flooding.

The flooding was so bad that in some places the roads were covered by a foot of water.

Route Z in Howard County was completely shut down, but that didn't stop people from attempting to drive across the flooded areas.

One local resident said flooding on Route Z is a common occurrence and that when the flooding gets really bad he has to drive all the way around it, adding an hour to his daily commute.

MoDot officials will continue to monitor the roads until the waters reseed.