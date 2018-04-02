Flooding causing fewer road closures in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Roads are reopening across Missouri as floodwaters recede across much of the state.

KOLR-TV (http://bit.ly/1OJpXzT ) reports that the number of roads closed in Missouri from recent flooding has dwindled to about 50. Flooding led to more than 200 road closures last week in Missouri.

Traffic Liasion Engineer Rick Bennett with the Missouri Department of Transportation said the roads that remain closed are primarily in rural areas.

Bennett says that road closures may continue for a couple weeks in the southeast part of the state, where flooding is continuing. He says undamaged roads should open up in the next week or two.

Up to 14 inches of rain fell in parts of Missouri and Illinois last week, causing floods that claimed at least 25 lives in both states.