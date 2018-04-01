Flooding Closes KC School

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A good part of Missouri is drying out today after a weekend of downpours, heavy winds and tornadoes. St. Stephen's Academy in Kansas City is closed by flooding in most classrooms and the cafeteria. The Kansas City area was hard hit, no deaths or injuries were reported but more than 100 people became stranded when trying to drive through high water. TV footage showed one motorist, pizza in hand, walking in waist-deep water away from his flooded car. The National Weather Service says a couple tornadoes were reported just east of the Kansas City metro area, but neither left damage.