Flooding Closes Mid-Missouri Roads

CALLAWAY COUNTY- Parts of Highway 94 near Mokane were still closed Thursday, due to flooding from the Missouri River. The flooding has forced residents to take alternate routes, adding at least ten minutes to their commute.

Along the opposite side of the Missouri River, Highway 100 near Chamois is also closed. And in Saline County, Route UU East is closed.

MoDot crews said they will work until all the roads are cleared.

As of Thursday morning there were still more than 70 roads closed throughout Missouri. Near St. Louis, roads are closed from the Mississippi River flooding.