Flooding Closes Missouri State Park

RUSHVILLE, Mo. (AP) -- Flooding on the Missouri River has forced park officials to close a state park between Kansas City and St. Joseph.

The Department of Natural Resources said Friday that it was closing Lewis and Clark State Park near Rushville. Park officials were monitoring water levels to determine when the park could be reopened.

Lewis and Clark State Park is on an oxbow lake near the Missouri River and has had flooding in the past.

Although the park was open, park staff had prepared for flooding by removing equipment. Campers have been moved south to Weston Bend State Park and those with camping reservations were warned that flooding was likely.